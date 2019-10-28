October 28, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Essex Investigation: Magistrates remand truck driver in custody
The driver of a truck involved in the deaths of 39 people in the UK, has been ordered to remain in custody for another month. Since his court appearance, the focus in the case has shifted to Asia. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, families in two Vietnamese provinces are fearing the worst after some of their relatives went missing #essextruck #essex #essexinvestigation
Essex Investigation: Magistrates remand truck driver in custody
Explore