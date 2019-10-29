The Kominsky Method

Getting old is a challenge and even tougher in a city like Los Angeles, which puts a premium on youth and beauty. But in a new series, two lifelong friends navigate the ups and downs of getting older with humour, dignity and some physical ailments. The Kominsky Method is a romp through older years with A-listers Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner who are acting, but also ageing. #TheKominskyMethod #MichaelDouglas #Netlix