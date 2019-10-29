Italy’s Right Wing Populists

Just two months ago, a brash political power play cost Italian right-wing politician Matteo Salvini his role as one of Europe’s most prominent politicians and led to the downfall of his governing League party. But to everyone's surprise, he's back after winning a local election in the Italian region of Umbria. One Italian journalist described his victory there as ‘Salvini's revenge.’ Natalie Poyhonen tells us why.