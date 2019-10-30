DR Congo v Rwanda: The Scramble for Cobalt and Conflict Minerals

DR Congo has 60 percent of the world’s Cobalt supply which is used by companies like Apple, BMW, Volkswagen, Tesla ETC. But, the country continues to be among the poorest in the world. We take a look at the turmoil in DR Congo and how the role it’s successful neighbour Rwanda may have played. #DRCongo #Rwanda #GreatWarOfAfrica #ConflictMinerals