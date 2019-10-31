October 31, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Could Matteo Salvini Return to Power?
Matteo Salvini’s right-wing alliance won local elections in Umbria, a historically left-wing stronghold for the last fifty years. So, could the vote be a litmus test for the rest of Italy? Guests: Marco Campomenosi Member of the European Parliament Valerio Bordonaro Advisor to Italy's Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta Davide Vampa Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Aston University
Could Matteo Salvini Return to Power?
Explore