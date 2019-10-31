Could Matteo Salvini Return to Power?

Matteo Salvini’s right-wing alliance won local elections in Umbria, a historically left-wing stronghold for the last fifty years. So, could the vote be a litmus test for the rest of Italy? Guests: Marco Campomenosi Member of the European Parliament Valerio Bordonaro Advisor to Italy's Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta Davide Vampa Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Aston University