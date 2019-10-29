October 29, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Vietnamese families lament loved ones feared dead in UK truck
News that 39 people were found dead in the back of a truck near London has once again put into focus the dangerous trade of people smuggling. It seems many of the victims were from rural Vietnam and made the risky journey in the hope of a better life. Their families are still waiting for confirmation that their missing loved ones have died. #UK #smuggling #Lorry
Vietnamese families lament loved ones feared dead in UK truck
Explore