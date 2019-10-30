Chile cabinet reshuffle fails to end demonstrations | Money Talks

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera has lifted a state of emergency and replaced his cabinet. Yet he's failed to end protests against his government's policies. Many Chileans blame them for their economic hardships. The demonstrations began two weeks ago over hikes in public transport fares. The government's scrapped those increases, but that's done little to improve conditions. Chile still has the worst income inequality in the world. #Chile #TransportFares #StateofEmergency