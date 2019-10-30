Drying Mekong River threatens livelihoods in Thailand | Money Talks

A new dam on the Mekong River in Thailand is generating electricity and controversy. Villagers have been protesting against the construction of the Xayaburi Dam since it began nine years ago. Now, as its turbines begin to power the national grid, many are at a loss over how to save livelihoods. Mobin Nasir reports. #MekongRiver #ElectricityGeneration #XayaburiDam