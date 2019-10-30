Global leaders return to Saudi investment forum | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia's annual investment summit, called Davos in the Desert, has kicked off. Last year, many business leaders refused to attend after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But one year on, some of them have returned. And as Sibel Karkus reports, that's to do with Saudi oil giant, Aramco. For more on this Manouchehr Takin joined the show from London. He's an international oil and energy consultant, who has worked for the OPEC Secretariat and the Centre for Global Energy Studies. #SaudiArabia #AnnualInvestmentSummit #Aramco