BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global leaders return to Saudi investment forum | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia's annual investment summit, called Davos in the Desert, has kicked off. Last year, many business leaders refused to attend after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But one year on, some of them have returned. And as Sibel Karkus reports, that's to do with Saudi oil giant, Aramco. For more on this Manouchehr Takin joined the show from London. He's an international oil and energy consultant, who has worked for the OPEC Secretariat and the Centre for Global Energy Studies. #SaudiArabia #AnnualInvestmentSummit #Aramco
Global leaders return to Saudi investment forum | Money Talks
October 30, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us