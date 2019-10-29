October 29, 2019
Central African Republic Flooding: Thousands left homeless by flooding rivers
Thousands of people have been left homeless in the Central African Republic due to severe flooding. That’s after the River Oubangui burst its banks more than a week ago. And as Philip Owira reports, authorities now fear an outbreak of waterborne diseases. #centralafricanrepublic #africanews #centralafricanrepublicflooding
