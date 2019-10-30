Karachi Biennale 2019

The second Karachi Biennial kicked off this weekend. Despite taking place in one of the most polluted and populated metropolitan cities in the world, this year's organisers decided to address not just ecology but also inequality. And the result is a creative, eco-friendly exploration of our environment with participants and visitors from all walks of life. Niilofur Farrukh, CEO of Karachi Biennale 03:48 #KarachiBiennale #NiilofurFarrukh #Pakistan