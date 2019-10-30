Booker Prize 2019: Bernardine Evaristo

Up until now the Booker Prize for Fiction has gone to the best original novel written in English, but in over 50 years of its existence, it has never gone to a black woman. So now much debate has been sparked by the prestigious award been given jointly to Bernardine Evaristo. Catch what she had to say at a literature festival in Nigeria where she was talking about her win and fair representation in the industry.