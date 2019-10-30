October 30, 2019
Boeing Hearing: CEO admits mistakes made in 737 Max design
US lawmakers have accused Boeing of putting profit before safety. The aviation giant's chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg has testified before Congress over the failure of the aircraft maker to identify and correct flaws in the design of the 737 Max jet that led to two crashes, killing 346 people. Muilenburg admitted his company made mistakes. Sally Ayhan has more.
