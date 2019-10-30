The Roots of Lebanon’s Troubles | Bigger Than Five

The resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, after two weeks of anti-government protests, has left the country at a critical juncture. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese citizens from all walks of life joined the country's biggest protest movement yet, accusing the country's political elite of rampant corruption and economic mismanagement. Ali from Beirut and Linda from Tripoli tell us why they decided to join the protest movement and speak up.