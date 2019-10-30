Mass Unrest in Chile

Chile faces its biggest political crisis in thirty years as a million people took to the streets of Santiago. Chile is one of the richest nations in Latin America, but it's also one of the most unequal and Chileans want to level the playing field. They’re demanding their billionaire president step down. Sebastian Pinera made changes to his cabinet and announced sweeping reforms, but is it enough to save his job? Guests: Sergio Bitar Chile's Former Minister of Public Works