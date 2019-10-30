FB used to spread hate in Assam The social network accused of not learning from Myanmar genocide

Facebook is the internet for millions. But it’s been found to be hosting hate speech against people living in India's state of Assam. The worry now is that it could fuel ethnic violence as it did in Myanmar with the Rohingya Why are a bunch of right wing MEP’s going to Kashmir? Bushfires in Australia. We speak to a photographer who has taken some great pictures