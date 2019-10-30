October 30, 2019
NCAA allows paid endorsements for athletes | Money Talks
College sports in the US are a lucrative business for everyone involved except the student athletes. But that's about to change. The National Collegiate Athletics Association represents more than a thousand schools. And it's rewriting its rules to allow varsity players to pocket some of the profits. Paolo Montecillo has more. #CollegeSports #NCAA #AdvertingDeals
