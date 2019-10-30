BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK early election aimed at breaking Brexit deadlock | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally scored a win in parliament. Lawmakers have agreed to his request for a general election on the 12th of December. While Johnson hopes the vote will break the Brexit deadlock, markets face weeks of even more uncertainty ahead of Britain's third elections in just four years. The potential outcomes all have risks for investors, and could plunge the country's political system deeper into chaos. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report from London. Jonathan Portes gave us analysis from London. He's a professor of Economics and Public Policy at King's College, and is a senior fellow at the university's independent research body on UK-EU relations. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #UKelection
UK early election aimed at breaking Brexit deadlock | Money Talks
October 30, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us