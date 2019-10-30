WORLD
Grenfell Fire Report: Inquiry reveals failures in response to fire
More than 2 years after the worst fire and loss of life in London since the end of World War 2, an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower blaze has heavily criticised the city's Fire Brigade. 71 people died, including a pregnant woman. The report says more lives could have been saved if senior officers had evacuated the 24 storey tower in time. It says such action would have "likely resulted in fewer fataliaties " From West London, iolo ap dafydd sent this report. #grenfell #grenfelltower #grenfellreport
Grenfell Fire Report: Inquiry reveals failures in response to fire
October 30, 2019
