US Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points | Money Talks

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the third time this year, as growth in the US economy continues to slow. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent. It signaled rates would remain on hold unless the economy takes a sudden turn for the worse. The US economy slowed to an annual growth rate of 1.9 percent in the third quarter- the slowest this year. Daniel Lacalle spoke to us from Madrid. He's chief economist at asset management and broker- dealer, Tressis. #USFed #InterestRates #USeconomy