October 31, 2019
WORLD
Pakistan Train Fire: At least 74 people killed, gas stove blamed
Over 70 people were killed when a train travelling between the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Rawalpindi caught fire. The blaze is said to have been started when a gas cylinder, which passengers were using to cook breakfast, exploded. It's one of the worst train accidents in a country known for its poor safety record. TRT World's Ali Mustafa has more.
