October 31, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Online shopping a threat to China street vendors | Money Talks
An online shopping boom in China has made it tough for traditional retailers in recent years. As a result, stores and malls in the world's second-biggest economy are falling victim to changing consumer trends. And as Samantha Vadas reports, even street markets that are centuries old are at risk. #OnlineShopping #NightMarket #TraditionalRetailers
Online shopping a threat to China street vendors | Money Talks
Explore