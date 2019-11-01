Kenya Snakebites: Researchers work to produce first antivenom

Poisonous snakes bite at least 400-thousand people every year in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. In Kenya alone, that leads to more than 700 deaths. Treatment is expensive and often out of reach for those in rural communities. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, one research centre is working to save those lives. #SnakebitesinKenya #PoisonousSnake #WHO