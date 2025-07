Science is about to eradicate TB

00:47 - Researchers have had hopeful results from the latest trial of vaccines. It’s hoped a new drug will be available by 2028 06:37 - McDonalds apologise over ‘Bloody Sundae’ in Portugal 06:48 - WhatsApp sues an Israeli spy firm for putting malware onto the phones of journalists and human rights activists #TB #WhatsAppSpyware #InfluencersForSlale