WORLD
1 MIN READ
Have Iraq’s Protests Pushed Out the PM?
Hundreds have been killed calling for change in Iraq, now Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi looks ready to resign. But will that be enough to appease protesters who've watched their own security forces try to crush their cause. Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament Dhiaa al Asadi Former Political Representative to Muqtada al Sadr Saad al Muttalibi Member of Iraq's Ruling State of Law Coalition Murtadha Faisal Filmmaker Who Attended the Protests in Iraq
Have Iraq’s Protests Pushed Out the PM?
November 4, 2019
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us