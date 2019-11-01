WORLD
Politicising History
United States representatives voted to recognize the events that took place during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the First World War as genocide, an accusation Turkey vehemently opposes. The vote was a rebuke of Donald Trump’s Syria policy and Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, which successfully established a terror-free zone in northern Syria. So just how suspicious was the timing of this vote? And what affect will this have on relations between the US and Turkey? Onur Erim Political Analyst Klaus Jurgens Contributor at Daily Sabah
November 1, 2019
