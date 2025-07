Defeating Daesh

A US raid killed the world’s most wanted man Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was hiding in a safe house in northwestern Syria. Daesh has already announced a new leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashemi al Qurashi. So, how will Baghdadi’s death change the fight against terrorism and the war in Syria? Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Yusuf Alabarda Defence Analyst