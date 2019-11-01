WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrants face conditions 'unfit for animals' in Bosnia
In the last year, 40 thousand migrants arrived in Bosnia in search of a better life in Europe. But crossings into the EU are closed, and authorities in Bosnia are struggling to manage. Thousands of migrants are stuck in makeshift camps near the border with Croatia. With winter fast approaching, the already desperate conditions are about to get a lot worse. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report. #migration #bosniamigration #migrationcrisis
November 1, 2019
