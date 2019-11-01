November 1, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian Constitutional Committee meets in Geneva
Talks are continuing in Geneva to find a political solution to the eight year war in Syria. Regime and opposition groups are sitting down at the same table, with the UN chairing the meeting. All parties have come together to work on a new constitution. Mehmet Solmaz assesses the prospects for progress as the talks head into a second week. #SyrianConstitutionalCommittee #Syria
