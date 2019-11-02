Turkey, Russia end first joint patrol in northern Syria – Turkey’s Border Security

Turkish and Russian troops have concluded their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria. It's part of an agreement between the two countries to clear the YPG from the Syrian side of Turkey's southern border. It follows Turkey's Peace Spring Operation last month. On Friday, Turkish armoured vehicles drove across the border to join their Russian counterparts. Turkey's Defence Ministry says its forces were involved in patrolling the area of the Syrian town of Darbasiyah. Sara Firth reports. #TurkeyRussia #TurkeySyria #TurkishRussianPatrols