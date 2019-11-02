Climate Protest: Youth climate activists vow to continue protest

Activist Greta Thunberg has taken part in a climate change protest in Los Angeles. Along with thousands of demonstrators, the Swedish campaigner is demanding the phasing out of fossil fuel production in California. The strike comes amid days of wildfires across the state which have resulted in unhealthy levels of air pollution. Jessica King reports from Los Angeles. #GretaThunberg #ClimateProtests #LosAngelesWildfires