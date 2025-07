Rugby World Cup: England to face South Africa in RWC final

Excitement is building ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in Japan. England take on South Africa on Saturday. They lifted the trophy in 2003, while the Springboks won the title in 1995 and 2007. This will be the fifth World Cup meeting between these two teams.