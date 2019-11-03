India Pollution: New Delhi declares public health emergency

In the Indian capital New Delhi the air pollution has become so bad that the Indian government has declared a public health emergency. The air quality is at its worst level this year. A thick haze is hanging over the city. It's likely caused by plumes of smoke from farm fires burning in neighbouring states. People have been advised to stay in their homes. Philip Owira has more. #IndiaAirPollution #NewsDelhiPollution #PublicHealthEmergency