November 3, 2019
Ethiopian Refugees: Training offers opportunities for integration
Ethiopia is home to about 700-thousand refugees, more than most other nations in Africa. A law passed in January has given them the right to obtain work permits and access to education. Sharon Ogunleye has more on how an initiative is hoping to help them integrate into life in Ethiopia. #Ethiopia #AfricanRefugees #HelpingRefugees
