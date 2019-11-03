Brazil Oil Spill: Officials suspect Greek tanker of causing spill

When crude oil appeared on the shores of hundreds of Brazilian beaches in August, officials struggled to determine what had caused it. They investigated hundreds of ships that had passed through the area. The government now says it's identified the possible wrongdoing - a Greek ship, which it suspects spilled Venezuela crude. Angela Murphy has more. #BrazilOilSpills #BrazilBeaches #OilSpills