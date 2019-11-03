The California Wildfires: Evacuation orders lifted in southern California

Firefighters say they've contained most of the massive wildfires across California. The fires have already engulfed hundreds of square kilometres of land in the north, near San Francisco, and in the south, near Los Angeles. After more than a week, authorities have now allowed some residents to return to their homes. Angela Murphy reports. #CaliforniaFires #CaliforniaEvacuation #Wildfires