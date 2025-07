Sao Paulo's Gardens of Time

In Brazil where the 'Gardens of Time' project is the result of a long-held desire by artist Paze to transform some of Sao Paulo's many neglected public spaces. In this case: a cemetery. Many people wouldn't think that a place where people go to bury the dead, would qualify as useable public space. But this artist might change your mind about that. #GardensofTime #SaoPaulo #Brazil