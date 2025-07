Turkey captures sister of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi

Turkey has captured the sister of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in the northern Syrian town of Azaz. Awad was captured from a trailer container she was living in with her family. A senior Turkish official has called the arrest an intelligence "gold mine."