BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Iran scales back on nuclear deal commitments | Money Talks
Iran says it will further reduce the commitments it has under the 2015 nuclear deal. President Hassan Rouhani says the Fordo nuclear facility will now resume uranium enrichment work, in violation of the deal. This is after the US has imposed sanctions on nine people close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Those affected include Khamenei's chief of staff, one of his sons, and the head of the judiciary. Tensions escalated last year when President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. And for more on this Babak Emamian spoke to us from London. He's a member of the British Iranian Business Association #IranSanctions #NuclearFacility #Uranium
Iran scales back on nuclear deal commitments | Money Talks
November 5, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us