Iran scales back on nuclear deal commitments | Money Talks

Iran says it will further reduce the commitments it has under the 2015 nuclear deal. President Hassan Rouhani says the Fordo nuclear facility will now resume uranium enrichment work, in violation of the deal. This is after the US has imposed sanctions on nine people close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Those affected include Khamenei's chief of staff, one of his sons, and the head of the judiciary. Tensions escalated last year when President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. And for more on this Babak Emamian spoke to us from London. He's a member of the British Iranian Business Association #IranSanctions #NuclearFacility #Uranium