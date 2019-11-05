November 5, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tanzania Malaria: Drones spray mosquito breeding grounds
Every two minutes, a child dies of malaria. The World Health Organisation also says that every year, more than 200 million new cases of the disease are recorded despite malaria being preventable and curable. The WHO says progress on reducing cases have stalled but in Tanzania, scientists are taking a new approach. Natasha Hussain reports. #malaria #tanzania #who
Tanzania Malaria: Drones spray mosquito breeding grounds
Explore