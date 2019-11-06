Ken Loach

When director Ken Loach first started out, his documentary for a charity was so disliked by the backers that they literally tried to destroy the film. Yet later in his career, Loach became one of the strongest voices in a politically charged fiction film. He has made a name for himself for bringing to the headlines the problems faced by the British working class. And in his latest offering Sorry We Missed You the director tackles austerity in England. Claire Monk, Professor of Film & Film Culture at De Montfort University