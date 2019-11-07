We Are Not At War | Bigger Than Five

A 4 percent subway fare hike sparked three weeks of mass demonstrations across Chile against the high cost of living, privatization and inequality. President Sebastian Pinera , the center-right billionaire who began his second term in 2017, reshuffled his cabinet and promised to increase the minimum wage and cut government salaries. But protesters say it’s not enough. Many are demanding him to step down. So the protests continue. Bigger Than Five went to Santiago to find out what the protesters are fighting for. #chile #chileprotests #chiledemonstrations