Chile may have been considered one of the great economic success stories of Latin America, but for the past three weeks, the country’s free-market economic model has been under attack by hundreds of thousands of protesters demanding an end to the high cost of living and inequality in the country. Protesters are calling for billionaire President Sebastian Piñera, to step down, despite promised economic and political reforms. What is the way forward? Guests: Patricio Melero- Member of Chile’s Parliament (UDI Party) Eric Farnsworth- Vice President of the Council of the Americas and Americas Society and former advisor to the Clinton Administration Julio Pinto- Historian at the University of Santiago and winner of Chile’s National History Award in 2016 #ChileProtests #SebastianPiñera #NeoliberalEconomy
