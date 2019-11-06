Tensions in Indian city of Ayodhya ahead of Babri Mosque verdict

In the Indian town of Ayodhya, Muslims are feeling under siege as they wait for a Supreme Court ruling on a centuries-old religious dispute that has cast a shadow over their relations with the majority Hindu community. The 16th-century Babri Mosque was destroyed by a Hindu nationalist mob in 1992, triggering one of the deadliest communal riots in the country.