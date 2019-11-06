November 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Investigation reveals online slave market found on Instagram and other apps
A BBC investigation revealed that domestic workers in the Gulf are being bought and sold through online apps such as Instagram. It found that the online slave markets are also being promoted through algorithm-boosted posts. Facebook, which owns Instagram, says it has taken down the suspected accounts. #Instagram #trafficking #Kuwait
Investigation reveals online slave market found on Instagram and other apps
Explore