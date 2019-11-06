A New York photo exhibition displays 1,100-year-old Armenian Aghtamar Church in Turkey

A New York gallery is hosting a photo exhibition showcasing the 1,100-year-old Aghtamar Church, a medieval Armenian church in Turkey's eastern Van province. The Holy Cross Aghtamar Church, also symbolizes the shared culture between Armenian and Turkish people on the Anatolian soil. Alexi Noelle sent us this report.