Fall of the Wall: Germans mark 30 years since fall of Berlin wall

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The event ushered in monumental changes for both Germany and the world. The legacy of communist East Germany is still a major draw for visitors to the formerly divided city. But, questions remain about how to deal with this complicated history. Ira Spitzer reports. #BerlinWall #Germany #EastGermany