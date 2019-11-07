Chile Protests: Pinera vows to investigate police brutality

Chile's embattled president Sebastian Pinera has announced that security forces accused of human rights violations will be punished to the full extent of the law. This follows some 800 allegations of brutality against protesters, as the country faces its third consecutive week of mass protests against Pinera's rule. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #ChileProtests #Pinera #SouthAmerica