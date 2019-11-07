November 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Deporting Daesh
Turkey plans to deport suspected members of Daesh (ISIS). But where does the responsibility lie for people accused of terrorism? Is it the country they hold a passport for, or the country they committed the crime in? Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Analyst at the Security Department of the SETA Foundation David Otto Director for Counter Terrorism at Global Risk International UK Andre Walker Correspondent and New York Observer Columnist
Deporting Daesh
Explore