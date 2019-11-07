WORLD
1 MIN READ
Omar Shakir Tells Us Israel is Silencing Him
When we spoke with Human Rights Watch's Director for Israel and Palestine Omar Shakir in April, Israel had accused him of promoting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS) and wanted to expel him from the country. Now, the country's top court decided to uphold his deportation and he has a little over two weeks to leave. Is Israel undermining human rights? And is the court’s verdict politically motivated? Shakir joins us once again on the show. Guest: Omar Shakir Human Rights Watch Director for Israel and Palestine
November 7, 2019
